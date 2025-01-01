MTI CREATES NEW OPPORTUNITY FOR 2025 ACADEMIC YEAR AND BEYOND

Picture supplied

With focus to create opportunities for young people to pursue education, the Mapex Training Institute (MTI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Cambridge College Australia and Skills Institute Australia (SIA).

According to Mapex the agreement will allow Australian Institute to assist MTI students with Student Visa and employment opportunity, to work and sustain themselves while studying in Australia.

MTI Chief Executive officer Marcus Kara, emphasized on the importance of upskilling the young people, and moving with the changes.

“At this time where technology is evolving with more improvements, and development, we need to prepare our young people coming out of the education space to move with the changes,” said Mr. Kara.

He stated that these are some of the benefits among others, where Mapex provides to support young people to develop their skills, knowledge and to contribute to the country’s development.

MTI wishes to announce that the 2025 Academic Year will commence in February.