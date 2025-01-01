KOMBRA ANNOUNCES NO FEES FOR 2025

By Samantha Solomon

The Secretary for Education Dr. Uke Kombra, has announced that students from elementary up to grade 12 will not pay any form of school fees for the 2025 academic year.

This announcement follows the government’s allocation of K860 million for this academic year with the government free education funding.

The education secretary issued a strong warning to all schools that they have no right to stop any child from enrolling or to charge fees as the government’s policy is clear.

He said no child should be denied access to a classroom for school fee reasons.

This statement reinforces the government’s stance that the 2025 academic year will be a fee free period for students.

Dr. Kombra confirmed that K160million will be allocated for project fees whilst K750million will go towards tuition fees.

The education department is currently working with the treasury department to release the first warrant at the amount of approximately K220million.

He said in the instance of any delay by treasury the education department will use funds from its trust account at the Bank of Papua New Guinea.