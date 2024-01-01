KINA BANK STAFF SUPPORT CONSERVATION EFFORTS

A total of 28 mangrove seedlings were planted along the beach of village’s Kohua in Central Province to protect the local community’s shoreline from erosion and flooding.

This was part of Kina Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the bank’s Support Services.

Kina Bank Support Services General Manager Samuel Kovea thanked the Eda Davara team and the community for organising the activity, which gave his team the opportunity to contribute towards protecting the local community’s shoreline from erosion and flooding.

“We are also pleased that by planting the mangroves, we are supporting marine conservation and helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change that are already impacting our coastal areas,” he added.

It is noted that the Kina Bank was deeply committed to supporting sustainable livelihoods within the local communities.

The event was held on Saturday 7 September through a partnership with the Eda Davara Marine Sanctuary, who supervised the activity.

Eda Davara Marine Sanctuary is a marine research centre and sanctuary, established to provide a platform for university students who have interests in research to implement their projects within the sanctuary. It also served as a learning hub for students to study different marine ecosystems and organisms found within them.

Eda Davara Marine Sanctuary Projects Manager, Alena Gebai thanked Kina Bank for supporting their project. “Your participation shows that you care about the livelihood of our local community. These mangroves will eventually grow to protect our shoreline from rising sea levels, provide a habitat for marine life and eventually help in research and conservation efforts,” she said.

The mangrove planting was Kina Bank’s Support Services team’s second CSR initiative. The first was held in July this year when the team raised funds and purchased 60 chairs and 30 tables for the Coronation Primary School in Port Moresby.