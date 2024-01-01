19TH ELCPNG NATIONAL WOMEN CONFERENCE UNDERWAY

Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea Head Bishop Dr Reverend Jack Urame during the opening of the 19th ELCPNG Woman’s conference in Banz, North Waghi on Sunday. Picture Supplied

By Vicky Baunke

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea (ELCPNG) will end its 19th Woman Conference held in Banz, North Waghi District of Jiwaka this week Friday.

Woman of all churches in Papua New Guinea are the cornerstone and foundation that churches depend on to move their faith and to evangelize the gospel of Jesus Christ.

This was expressed by Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea Head Bishop Dr Reverend Jack Urame when opening the 19th ELCPNG National Women’s Conference on Sunday.

Rev Urame was pleased and overjoyed to see women attending the conference in very big numbers by more than the 50 delegates requirement by the church for each ELC districts.

He said the turned up of women demonstrated their happiness and strength in ensuring the Lutheran’s faith continued to the upcoming generations despites challenges faced.

He also commended those women whose husbands are evangelists, pastors, laymen or hold positions in the church for their effort in supporting their husbands, noting that women are a special gift of blessings.