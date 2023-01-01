KINA BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL HUB

Kina Bank launched its first Kina Digital Hub in Port Moresby as part of the bank’s drive to provide its customers safer, more convenient means to access banking services.

The Kina Digital Hub is located at the Eliseo Shopping Mall at the Rainbow Suburb and will serve customers living within the suburb and surrounding areas.

The Hub will provide services such as Account Opening, Online Banking Self-registration, and Self- service Internet Banking Access.

The Hub will also attend to customer queries as well as provide an avenue for the bank to inform customers about Kina Bank’s products and services.

Kina Managing Director and CEO, Greg Pawson when launching the Kina Digital Hub said as PNG’s leading Digital Bank, Kina is constantly looking at ways to improve banking services for its customers digitally.

“We want to make banking easily accessible to everyone, meaning our customers do not need to visit a branch to do simple things like opening an account, and registering or following up on an enquiry. They can just do that through the Kina Digital Hub,” Mr Pawson said.

“It is also important to note that the Digital Hub is cashless, meaning if customers want to do cash transactions, they will still have to visit one of our branches in the city or more conveniently do that through our Digital Platforms.”

Mr Pawson said Kina will open more Digital Hubs in Port Moresby including other provincial centres next year.

The Kina Digital Hub at the Eliseo Shopping Mall will open 7 days a week during normal trading hours.