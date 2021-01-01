Women leader dies as drug shortage continues in Western Province

By Jim John

A local trustee Women leader from Wasuwa village in Western Province was travelling to attend a leaders meeting in Kiunga commencing this week when she lost her breath and died suddenly, as there were no medical drugs to cater for her condition.

Bonnie Gaebia, in her mid 40’s has been under Steroids, Bronchodilator drugs and Asthma medications for over three years.

She experienced chest pain while staying at New Century Hotel in Daru preparing for the leaders meeting, when she encountered the situation which led to her untimely death.



Bonnie’s cousin, Philma Samo told EMTV News this morning that all health centres in Manawete, Suki-Fly Gogo regions in Middle Fly and South Fly districts have no basic medical drugs at the moment.

3 weeks ago, medicine supplies for the deceased were received from the Wasuwa health centre in Middle Fly District, however, it was not enough to cater for her dyspepsia or shortness of breath conditions.



“We have to travel long distances by dinghy on Fly River delta in the village to open sea to Daru Island but there was no medicines at Provincial Hospital in Daru. Lack of medicines and no health workers in Wasuwa village has lead to my sister’s death.” said Philma.



She reiterated that her sister would not have died if there were sufficient medical drugs available at the health center in Wasuwa village or the Provincial Hospital in Daru.



Back in North Fly District, last week, a couple with their baby girl walked long hours to seek medical assistance at the Mougulu health centre in Nomad rural LLG in the district, when their baby passed away. They walked from a remote village in Mt Bosavi, borders between Southern Highlands and Western Provinces to access health care services, however did not make it in time.