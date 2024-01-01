K53.08 MILLION BUDGET FOR HIGHER EDUCATION LOAN PROGRAM (HELP) NEXT YEAR

More than 14,000 students are expected to benefit from the Higher Education Loan Programme (HELP) budget next year.

Prime Minister James Marape said this while welcoming the budget increase from K52 million in 2024 to K53.08 million in 2025.

He said the increase in the budget for the HELP program is underscoring the government’s commitment to addressing the financial barriers faced by students pursuing tertiary education.

He said, with the 2025 allocation, HELP is expected to assist an additional 500 students compared to 2024, continuing its mission of removing financial barriers to education.

“With the 2025 budget boost, your government has reiterated its commitment to making education a national priority. The increased funding for HELP represents a step forward in building a brighter, more equitable future for Papua New Guinea, where every student can access the education they need, to reach their full potential.” Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister emphasized the HELP program which plays a crucial role in assisting tertiary students and also highlighting the funds being used since the program established in 2020.

“Since its launch in 2020, HELP has played a transformative role in broadening access to higher education. Over the past five years, more than 35,615 students have benefited from the programme, a total of K177 million disbursed to date. These disbursements have enabled many students to continue their studies and contribute to the nation’s development,” Prime Minister Marape said.

He explained the yearly breakdown of HELP Funding and the students who benefited from it.