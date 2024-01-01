REMOTE PRIMARY SCHOOL CELEBRATES 52nd GRADUATION

By Vicky Baunke in Simbai Madang

Simbai Primary School, located in the remotest part of Middle Ramu District in Madang Province graduated a total of 35 grade 8 students on its 52nd graduation recently.

Despite its remote location, the school has been providing education for the rural population since it was established in the 1970s.

The school is accessible by air and is among 15 other primary schools that provide education for the population of the remote Simbai Local Level Government.

The school enrolls students from villages where they have to walk more than two to three hours each day to reach the school.

Head Teacher Mr. Lenne Fundia highlighted some of the challenges the school encounter in delivering quality education for its students like transporting a teacher to the school.

The school is a level six primary school, enrolling a student population of 654 students from grades three to eight, with a total of 16 teachers.

He said that despite the challenges, the school sees education as the backbone of such a remote place and for the country and does not want to be left behind.