K50MIL FOR INFRASTRUCTURE TO PREPARE FOR WAFI-GOLPU

by Amanda Ilaitia0173

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Lands, Physical Planning & Urbanization John Rosso has clarified today that the K50million recently given to the Morobe Provincial Government was for infrastructure development relating to Wafi-Golpu mine’s opening.

Minister Rosso said the money was an allocated funding under the 2023 National Budget for the Wafi-Golpu project area.

“The K50 million is funding allocated under the 2023 National Budget for infrastructure development for the Wafi-Golpu Project area as the National and Morobe Provincial governments prepare the mine for its opening,” DPM Rosso said.

