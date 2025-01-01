FUNDING DELAYS MKA ELECTION

The chairman of the Motu Koita Assembly (MKA) Dadi Toka, said the K750,000 funding allocation by National Capital District Commission (NCDC) to support MKA election in 2023 is not enough, as the estimated budget is K7million.

Mr. Toka, said the National Government has not fund the K7million for the last 3 years to date.

He said not only that but the continued issues of voters’ names missing, logistical issues, constant changing of key dates for the roll update exercise.

Toka said this while acknowledging the MKA community’s concerns regarding the delay in holding the MKA elections.

“We want to assure the Motu Koita people and all stakeholders that the Assembly Board and Administration have always been prepared for the elections, which were initially set for 2023,” he said.

Mr. Toka added that the discussions to address the issues of electoral boundaries and the MKA creation of open seat for 2027 were underway.

‘We will now await official directions from the PNG Electoral Commission regarding a confirmed MKA election dates for 2025,” he said.

Mr. Toka also clarified that Motu Koita Assembly Board and Administration rejected any allegations or assertions that it is in any way involved in the continuous deferrals of the Motu Koita elections since 2023.