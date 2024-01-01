321 lotto logo. Picture Supplied

The wantok Jackpot lucky number draw was made yesterday.

It was made and streamed online through EMTV at 8:30pm

Those who have registered and paid online are asked to go through the 321lotto.com.pg website to check if their numbers have been picked.

Those who purchased tickets via post png office nation wide and your number has been called can now head to the post png outlets for their tickets to be scanned.

The ticket lets are numbers 21 ,08,25,06,32,7 and the bonus ticket number is 11.

The price moneys are as follows.

Division 1, matching 6 winning numbers K500,000

Division 2 matching 5 winning numbers and supplementary numbers K65,000

Division 3 matching 5 winning numbers K2,200

Division 4 matching 4 winning numbers and supplementary number K1000

Division 5 matching 4 winning numbers K70

Division 6 matching 3 winning numbers and the supplementary number K50

And division 7 matching 3 winning number K6