K100,000 FOR SOMAI RURAL AIRSTRIP’S MAINTENANCE & UPGRADING

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka EHP

After being shut down for two decades due to lack of maintenance and upgrades, Somai Rural Airstrip in West Okapa, Eastern Highlands Province will soon receive flights to assist rural farmers and people in accessing basic government services.

The airstrip serves people from the land borders with Gulf Province and Lufa District in Eastern Highlands Province.

This was made possible by the Eastern Highlands government with the funding of K100, 000 by provincial member Simon Sia.

The cheque was received by the West Okapa LLG President Lawrence Hurisi.

Hurisi said the people have suffered from lack of access to basic government services, especially those in Somai 1,2 and nearby communities.

He said the airstrip was built in colonial times, but due to its unimproved state, it has been closed for over two decades. With the little support received, not much could be done to improve the airstrip.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to Governor Sia and his leadership for looking into the plight of the most neglected people in West Okapa.

He said once the rehabilitation and maintenance of the airstrip are completed, rural farmers will be able to access markets and stimulate economic activities in the communities.

The funding from this project is sourced from the infrastructure development program of the Provincial Government under Governor Sia.