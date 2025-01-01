NEW LLC FOR ST. STEVEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

By Jessica Nui

Three mile community in Lae will now benefit from and have access to the new early Library Learning Centre (LLC) located at St Steven Elementary School in Lae, Morobe Province.

The facility was recently opened by the Chow Foundation in partnership with Buk Bilong Pikinini.

With the common aim to improve early childhood education in PNG, the Lae Biscuit Company, through its Charity arm. The Chow Foundation in partnership with non-profit organization, Buk Bilong Pikinini have delivered a new early library learning central to the 3-mile community.

The facility will service the community with early childhood literacy, digital learning and interactive storytelling sessions, ensuring children develop a love for reading and learning from an early age.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Mr. John Chow said it has been key to be working with organizations who have proven to be successful in delivering results.

“We’re providing a foundation for children who do not have access to quality education. Literacy is a big issue here in PNG and I know the government is working towards increasing that. I think what’s most important is that we’re able to work and partner with organizations that are able to deliver projects such as this. The Chow Foundation is very grateful that were working with an excellent partner such as BbP and we’re able hold everything accountable for everything we’re doing.”

He said, the aim is to set a strong foundation towards child’s learning ability.

“It’s the foundation for all things to do with learning. I grew up learning how to read books at a young age and found how helpful that was moving onwards. Being able to read very well at a young

age gave me an advantage in everything. That’s why the Chow Foundation puts emphasis on early childhood learning so that kids are given that opportunity to really learn more in the future.”

Witnessing the occasion, Provincial Education Advisor Keith Tangui, remarked that the launch demonstrated what stakeholder partnership can achieve.

“The Lae Biscuit company and Buk bilong Pikinin are coming in very good. They are taking an active lead in making sure that these things are happening. I’m very proud in what they are doing and I’ve challenged them if they can continue with some of the communities around Lae, so we can have more of these, “Buk bilong Pikinini.” Centres.

Meanwhile, the learning centre currently caters for over 80 children during its morning session and over 200, during the afternoon.

With over 40 partners, BbP is committed to promoting literacy and bridging education gap in the country.