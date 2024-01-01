JOURNALISTS TRAINED ON INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

A three day workshop was held earlier this month to equip journalists and media personnel on investigative reporting focused on forestry, climate change and natural resource management including tools necessary to report on illegal and unsustainable environmental activities and corruption in PNG.

Twenty-seven participants from PNG’s leading media outlets, universities, government departments, and non-government organizations received training on investigative reporting, information sharing, media accountability, media law, and journalist protection. Participants also shared their own experiences and challenges as reporters and began building communities of practice.

“The training aims to equip you with the knowledge and capacity to report on the environmental issues happening in the communities and the country. You are charged with the great task of sharing knowledge with communities and relevant partners to ensure accountability,” said Meredith Waters Project Director for USAID’s PNG Sustainable Landscapes (PNGSL) Program.

Ted Mamu, PNGSL Acting Chief of Party further emphasized on the vital role journalist’s play.

“Your role as journalists and the media is not only to provide factual and in-depth content on the issues of environmental accountability but to further inform the public on best practices and sustainable pathways to hold parties responsible for their actions,” Mr Mamu said.

The workshop was sponsored by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and representatives from the Post Courier, The National, EMTV, National Broadcasting Cooperation (NBC), PNGFM, FM100, TV Wan/Loop News, ABC, Sunday Bulletin, Inside PNG, Divine Word University, the University of PNG, PNG’s University of Technology, the Centre for Environmental Law and Community Rights Inc. (CELCOR) and the Climate Change Development Authority attended on May 1-3rd 2024 in Port Moresby.