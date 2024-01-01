CENTRAL MUSIC FESTIVAL SEE PACKED ARENA FOR SECOND DAY

A lot of positive feedback has been given by Artists and attendees of the Central Music Festival which is currently taking place in Kwikila, Rigo District of Central Province.

The second day of the event saw a packed arena as people from Port Moresby and Central province travelled miles to see some of the legends of Central Music take the stage to sing some of their legendary hits.

Among the artists include Betty Toea, Moqai, members of the Paramana Strangers and Viginuts to name a few.

More on this news to come.