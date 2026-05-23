CITY PHARMACY LAUNCHES NEW WEWAK BRANCH TO BOOST EAST SEPIK HEALTH ACCESS

Healthcare access in the Capital of East Sepik Province received a major boost on Thursday, May 21st 2026, with the official opening of City Pharmacy’s second retail store inside Wewak’s Tang Mow Plaza, marking the group’s nearly 40 years of providing reliable healthcare.

The brand-new store features products for baby, beauty and health, digital products, general merchandise and a licensed Prescriptions Dispensary.

The new store was officially opened by the Guest of Honor, East Sepik Governor Allan Bird. The event was attended by CPL Group management and staff, East Sepik Provincial Health Authority executives, local business leaders, and the general public.

East Sepik Governor Allan Bird welcomed the opening of City Pharmacy’s second store in Wewak, and expressed satisfaction with the close partnership between the East Sepik Provincial Health Authority and City Pharmacy.

“To see City Pharmacy open their second store in Wewak is good for everyone in the province.”

“I am also pleased that the East Sepik Provincial Health Authority is working closely in partnership with City Pharmacy for prescription medicine referrals from our hospital, and further medical lab support.” Said Governor Bird.

During the opening, CPL Group Chief Operations Officer, Pradeep Panda, acknowledged the people of East Sepik for continuing to support and choosing City Pharmacy as a key partner in healthcare.

“Healthy communities are the backbone of strong societies, and at City Pharmacy, we are proud to do our part in nation building, by continuing to invest in the communities we serve through quality and affordable healthcare.”

“The opening of this store supports our broader healthcare vision with Medical Clinics, with the first already operating in Port Moresby and more to open soon.” Said Panda.

The opening of City Pharmacy Wewak 2 now brings the total number of stores in East Sepik Province to three, two in Wewak, and one in Maprik, while becoming the 36th Nationwide Store.

CPL Group remains committed to its mission of bringing essential medicines, wellness products, and quality healthcare services closer to the people who need them most, staying true to its vision of helping Papua New Guineans live better and healthier lives.