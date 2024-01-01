JAPAN BANK FOR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION WILLING TO SUPPORT PATROLEUM IN PNG

PICTURED: JBIC delegation with Minister Maladina and Secretary Manau after the meeting in Port Moresby yesterday.

Following a meeting with representatives from the Japan Bank for International Corporation (JBIC) recently, Minister for Petroleum, Jimmy Maladina, noted that the team are willing to financially support future potential petroleum projects in PNG.

Mr. Maladina stated that this will contribute to PNG’s future growth and Japan’s stable long-term energy and natural resource security.

He also noted the JBIC delegation are willing to look at financing the Papua LNG project.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, May 21, in Port Moresby.

The JBIC delegation had requested to meet with the Minister for Petroleum, Jimmy Maladina and Secretary for the Department of Petroleum (DP), David Manau, as part of their country visit to Port Moresby commencing May 18, 2024.

The JBIC delegation are in the country for discussions and engagement in relation to the PNG-Japan cooperation through the Papua LNG project (Department of Petroleum).