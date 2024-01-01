HIDES PDL1 BANK ACCOUNTS OPENING

Provincial Member for Hela, Philip Undialu today congratulated the Mineral Resources Development Company (MRDC) and Department of Petroleum for facilitating the opening of Hides PDL1 Landowners.

“I am pleased to see landowners started opening accounts with BSP at Juni, Hides. This is a historic moment we all have been waiting for”, Undialu said.

This follows the successful completion of Clan Executive mediations with MRDC and the Department of Petroleum. A total of 97 out of 120 clans have elected their executives, with 27 clans still in mediation. The JP Karai Block remains under court dispute.

The final step before releasing entitlements is electing Block Leadership which will form two Gas Resources Companies as per the Hides PDL1 License-based Benefits Sharing Agreement (LBSA).

“I am happy with MRDC and congratulate the team led by Managing Director Mr. Augustine Mano for resolving this long-standing issue,” Mr. Undialu concluded.