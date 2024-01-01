NEW POGERA CLARIFIES OWNERSHIP

The Hides gas field located in the Hela Province. PICTURE SUPPLIED

The New Pogera Limited today clarified the ownership of the Hides Power Station in the Hela Province.

In a statement today, transferring of the Hides Power Station ownership from the Old Pogera Joint Venturers, under the Pogera Project Commencement Agreement clarifies that the New Pogera Limited having 51% is owned by PNG shareholders.

It also revealed that NPL owns the high-power transmission line that runs on a mining easement from Hides to Pogera mine.

With Barrick Niugini Limited being appointed by NPL to operate the mine, including the power station and associated infrastructure.

NPL and BNL are committed to transferring the Hides Power Station to 100% PNG ownership as soon as possible. But depends now on the PNG shareholders agreeing on the ownership agreements amongst themselves.

As it important that the new ownership agreements for the Hides Power Station ensure power plant landowners and transmission line owners in both Hela and Enga Province are all propel to guarantee uninterrupted supply of power to the mine.