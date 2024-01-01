IRC EMPOWER STAFF TO PERFORM

Picture: Internal Revenue Commissioner Mr. Sam Koim. File Picture

By Lenscy Dickson

Internal Revenue Commission staff across the country are empowered with resources to work efficiently, productivity and transparently to comply with revenue collections.

Internal Revenue Commissioner Mr. Sam Koim addressed the media in Lae yesterday.

Mr. Koim said that, they have given vehicles and other necessary equipment and improved the staff terms and conditions.

“We’ve empowered all our provinces with resources like, vehicles, Visa Cards with limited use, replacing petty cash, we’ve empowered staff with computers and phones.

He said they have undertaken a new organization restructure where responsibility is given to the provinces.

“We are looking at empowering our provinces to do more than what they use to.” He said.

Mr. Koim said that, the provinces would take on more responsibilities to interact with taxpayers and they would become the operational center while the head quarters would concentrate on strategic planning and monitoring.