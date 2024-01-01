K160 MILLION FOR LLG ELECTIONS

Picture: Officials during Local Level Government Elections in Mt Hagen. File Picture.

By Samantha Solomon

A total of K160million will be used to run the local level government (LLG) elections, Electoral Commissioner Mr. Simon Sinai says.

He said the National Government has allocated K20million to start off with the LLG election operations.

“We come up with some estimates and it was approved we got some money going about k160million and K20million already given so we’re doing verification on it and we expecting the balance to be forthcoming so we progress the other remaining balance on top of that.” he said.

Mr Sinai said such huge amount of money will not be needed if people behave well during polling.

”About the ward level people who are already there and we want to spend K160 million to just run 6870plus ward elections. Instead of fighting and struggling Why are we spending A lot of money to run the election e are causing these things.” he said.

He urged those who are interested to take part in the election to change their mindset.

Provincial Local Level Government Affairs Minister .Soroi Eoe said, the LLG election has been further deferred to September.

”Thursday 26th of September 2024 important second issue is the nomination closes 4 PM Thursday 3rd of October 2024 polling starts Saturday 23rd of polling ends counting s November 2024 6th Of December 2024

Counting starts 7 of December 2024 return of rich on before Friday 27th of December 24th”