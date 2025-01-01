A FATHER’S DREAM, A SON’S DETERMINATION

Karl Ralewa (right) and his father Pelei Ralewa

By Ken Jacob, DWU Journalism Student

Karl Ralewa completed a remarkable journey, graduating with a Bachelor of Business (Management) from Divine Word University during its 43rd Graduation Ceremony.

The ceremony marked the end of a challenging yet fulfilling chapter of his life, a moment made even more meaningful by the unwavering support of his father, Pelei Ralewa.

Karl shared that one of the biggest challenges during his studies had been procrastination, especially with the freedom that university life offered. However, his father and friends had been essential in keeping him on track.

“I honestly would say I had the greatest and smartest friends who pushed me to get to where I was. I owed it to them,” Karl said. “But the thing that kept me going was my father. He pushed me simply because he wanted me to achieve something he hadn’t done in his young adult life.”

Pelei Ralewa was filled with pride as he watched his son walk across the stage to receive his degree.

“I couldn’t find the words to describe how proud I was. Watching you walk across that stage to receive your Bachelor’s Degree together with an Academic Excellence Award, I just couldn’t hold back my tears,” Pelei said.

Reflecting on their journey, Pelei recalled the difficult period after Karl’s mother passed away in April 2016, which deeply affected Karl.

“After her burial in April 2016, you quit school for the rest of that year because you were missing her too much,” Pelei said.

In 2017, Karl faced another challenge, transitioning from the ACE curriculum (Level 7) to Grade 9 without a Grade 8 certificate.

It seemed like every school he applied to rejected him until Kopkop College gave him a chance, to complete his Grade 12.

That perseverance paid off when he was selected to study at DWU in 2021.

“I learned that you had to be tough and rise above challenges. Loosen up. Live in the moment, enjoy yourself while juggling academia. And most importantly, put God first in everything.” Karl said, reflecting on the lessons he had learned during his university years.

Pelei, who had been a strong source of encouragement for Karl throughout the years, ended his reflection with a heartfelt message:

“Congratulations, son, on your milestone achievement. You showed incredible strength and determination. You were an inspiration. May God continue to bless you as you journey on and reach the stars.”