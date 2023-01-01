RURAL ELECTRIFICATION ROLLOUT IN WABAG DISTRICT

By Mortimer Yangharry



The Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) is committed to roll-out its rural electrification program to villages along its newly built rural road links in the district.



Villages along the Birip-Aiyal Valley road have already had power pylons erected with transmission lines connected accordingly that will see electricity lighting these areas which share electoral borders with the Wapenamanda Open Electorate.



The second rural electrification rollout is currently being done along Taitenges and Aipinimanda villages along the Yanaitin Kungu road project that shares border with the Ambum LLG of the Kompiam Ambum Open Electorate.



Power pylons were brought in yesterday, which will be erected starting this week.



The Wabag District Development Authority under the leadership of Health Minister Hon.Dr Lino Tom are committed to ensure electricity is connected to all villages that have a reliable road network in place.



Of the 14 road projects in total, the rural electrification project will be rolled out to all these areas starting this year.