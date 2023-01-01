INDIA’S ITEC PROGRAM

By Cynthia Maku

The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Program (known as ITEC in short) is a capacity building program that is offered by the Indian Government as bilateral program assistance to Indian’s bilateral partners.

Under the ITEC Program 161 countries including Pacific and small Islands countries are invited to share the Indian development experience.

Every year India allocates 10 training slots to Papua New Guinea in capacity building (civil) in diverse fields and 13 training slots (Defense) per year under the ITEC Program.

These training programs are full funded by India, including the airfare to empower PNG’s Scholars with professional skills and also prepare them from increasingly globalized world.

ITEC Program comprises mostly of short term training courses organized annually across Indian public institutions in various streams for government officials and working professionals.

These include disciplines such as Engineering and Technology, Government Functions, Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture, Banking, Finance, Accounts and Audit, English Language, Health and Yoga, Petroleum, ICT, Journalism, Management and Leadership, Power, renewable & Alternate Energy including solar, Rural Development, Women Empowerment and many more.

New modalities like e-ITEC, ITEC-Onsite and ITEC executive have been included in the bouquet of ITEC offerings from 2018 onwards.

The Indian High Commission through the High Commissioner Shri Inbasker noted that interested Papua New Guineans who would want to take up these courses can apply through ITEC portal through the link www.itecgoi.in and https://itecgoi.in/upcomingcourse

After applying on ITEC Portal the application hard copy should be forwarded to High Commissioner of India, Port Moresby, through Department of Foreign Affairs & International Trade, Government of Independent State of Papua New Guinea Mr. Morea Onno Desk officer through email moreaonno2@gmail.com and H.E Mr. James Noglai Acting Chief Protocol through email james.noglai@gmail.com