INAUGURAL LAUNCHING OF ENGA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ECC)

Pictured: Director of Commerce, Industry and Tourism Mrs Margaret Potane (left) with the President of the Pogera Commerce (cutting ribbon) officiating at the inaugural launching of the Enga Chamber of Commerce at the Takeanda Amphitheater inside Wabag Town earlier today. Standing third from the left is the Interim President of the Enga Chamber of Commerce Mr Emmanuel Kilanda. (Supplied footage)

By Mortimer Yangharry

The inaugural launching of the Enga Chamber of Commerce (ECC) officially took place at the provincial headquarters of Wabag recently.

Present at this milestone achievement was Director of Commerce, Industry and Tourism of the Enga Provincial Government Mrs. Margaret Potane who was accompanied by the President of the Porgera Commerce and Industry President Mr. Nickson Pakea.

Interim President of the newly established Enga Chamber of Commerce Mr. Emmanuel Kilanda sincerely acknowledged the leadership of the veteran Enga Provincial Member Sir Peter Ipatas and the Enga Provincial Government in working together to ensure this important body was formed that will nurture and promote the growth of socio-economic activities particularly in the SME sector with much emphasis on agriculture and tourism.

Commerce, Industry and Tourism Director Mrs Margaret Potane informed those who gathered to work on the land as the Enga Provincial Government has allocated funds to support agricultural and tourism development in the province.

“Enga Provincial Government is committed to making sure people venture more into business. Self reliance is key in economic independence,” Potane said.

She encouraged women and church groups to formally register their groups with the Investment Promotion Authority and Internal Revenue Commission and participate meaningfully going forward.

The ceremony took place on Thursday the 18th of April, 2024.