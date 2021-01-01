Immunization for children continues in rural villages

By Jim John

More than 60 children were vaccinated during a week long immunization carried out in Middle Fly District last week.

The immunization was for polio and measles vaccination aimed at strengthening children’s immune system and to protect them from infectious disease.

Amidst the COVID-19 situations in Western Province, health workers in Obo ensured that children in the surrounding island villages were protected.

According to health officer in charge (OIC) Junlai Nawalin, the immunization was targeted for children ages from 0 to 5 years old that were not immunised with polio vaccines before.

Children in the six villages which include Komovai, Kaviananga Wards 1-2, Levame, Kasa and Owa were immunised.

OIC Nawalin says health workers in Obo struggle to maintain clinical services due to geographical challenges and lack of logistic support.

Despite these challenges, the Obo health centre continues to provide health care services to rural villages in Middle Fly District.