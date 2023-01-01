IMMIGRATION DEPORTED 10 FOREIGNERS IN 2023

The Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority has successfully deported 10 non-citizens to their countries of origin over the last six months for various criminal and administrative charges, the Chief Migration officer Stanis Hulahau announced.

“These removals are done either administratively, through conviction or after being acquitted by the courts,” said Hulahau.

Mr Hulahau said removal orders are being successfully implemented to over eight foreign nationals.

He said ICSA is working closely with other State Agencies like Customs, National Fisheries Authority and the Police on several other cases that are still pending investigations and Court appearances.

“Until these cases, including suspects involved in the recent drug bust, are being investigated, prosecuted and referred to ICSA we will act within the precinct of the Migration Act to remove or deport them. At this stage, some of these cases are still under investigation by the relevant state agencies including the Police.”

“We are working with the Police and other line agencies to ensure non-citizens who are not fit and proper persons to live and work here are removed. These include foreigners suspected of being involved in transnational crimes, money laundering and drug smuggling across our borders and their cases are pending,” Hulahau said.