DAL WELCOME BRAZIL’S INTEREST IN AGRICULTURE DEVELOPMENT

The Acting Secretary for the Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL) Dr Nelson Simbiken has welcomed the interest shown by the South American economic powerhouse Brazil in assisting to develop Papua New Guinea’s agriculture industry under mutual cooperative arrangements.

Dr Simbiken revealed this following a meeting with a visiting delegation from the Agencia Brasilera De Cooperacao (ABC) – Brazilian Cooperation Agency) today in Port Moresby.

He said Papua New Guinea was keen to elevate cooperation between the two countries given their similarities as coffee and cocoa growing nations, climate change impacts, forestry, fisheries, cattle and poultry development.

Dr Simbiken said both countries faced with similar challenges in the development of the commodities but Brazil offered training and research opportunities which could enhance the development of quality agriculture produce in Papua New Guinea.

Furthermore, this would provide crucial opportunities for tree crop commodities in terms of research, management, climate change, food security and technical training given the similarities of the tropical and sub-tropical climate experiences of both countries.

Acting Secretary gave a general view of the development of PNG’s leading export crops citing challenges like coffee and cocoa pod borer which Brazil could assist in the areas of research given its high technical proficiencies.

Members of the Brazillian delegation were impressed with the debriefing from Dr Simbiken and offered to enhance the discussions and initiate a working framework template from which both nations can commence technical cooperation especially in the agriculture sector.

Dr Simbiken highlighted this as a valuable opportunity especially for the agriculture sector to take advantage of and committed the Department to commence formal dialogue with ABC to consolidate practical arrangements for implementation.

He concludes that the Department will be liaising with the Brazilian Embassy in Canberra, Australia, through the normal protocol and processes before agreeing to and signing of any official engagements.