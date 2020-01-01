Huwa Coffee Farmers Reap First Group Sale

Share the News











Coffee farmers of Huwa cooperative in Lufa District of Eastern Highlands have reaped their first group sale.

The farmers completed processing 537 parchment coffee bags and received over K220, 000 from this sale for its members.

Coffee Industry Corporation’s and other partners witnessed the payout to Huwa members at Lapiva Village recently.

Out of 582 members, only 149 farmers participated in this first group sale.

With the establishment and equipping of the CIC quality laboratory in Goroka funded by CIC-PPAP, smallholder farmers will now have the bargaining power to negotiate better prices for their hard work.

According to CIC farmers who are organised in cooperative groups and are producing quality coffee would be able to access this service provided by CIC.