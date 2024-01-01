HIGH SCHOOL RECEIVED 20 LAPTOPS

More than 800 students at Tamba Junior High School received 20 laptop computers from Litehaus Haus International.

The handover of the laptops took place recently at the school.

Mosa LLG President Jimmy Ninda, who had initially requested Litehaus International to support the school with the laptops, said he had always wanted the school to have these resources so students’ learning can be improved.

“Because we live in a world where nowadays information can be easily accessed through computers, I had to ask Litehaus a number of times to consider my school. I’m now a very happy man because both the students and teachers can now use these computers to assist them in their studies and teaching,” Mr Ninda said.

Litehaus International Country Lead Peter Raim said the computers are installed with Microsoft programs and an e-library which can be accessed without an internet connection.

Litehaus acknowledged that the donation was made possible through the support of Kina Bank.

“Without them and other partners, most of the schools in the country will not have computers,” Mr Raim said.

In 2023, Kina Bank supported Litehaus International by donating PGK 80,000, which has been used to support eight schools in the country with new computers. This year, Kina Bank has committed to further supporting Litehaus with an additional PGK 100,000.

Since 2017, it is noted that LiteHaus International has supported 277 primary schools across 15 provinces in PNG with digital learning tools and opportunities.