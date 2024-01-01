NARAWEC CALLS ON POLICE TO SERVE THE PEOPLE

Pictured: Member for Wau Waria, Marsh Narawec (File Image)

By Tamara Agavi

Member for Wau Waria , Marsh Narawec has called on the Police Comissioner and the Morobe Police to stop foreigners using local police resources.

Mr Narawec raised his concern regarding the foreign developers using police for private security work.

“Our police officers are to protect our citizens, we purchase their motovehicels , we purchase their uniforms and guns and also their allowances to protect our citizens not for developers to come and use our policeofficers and attack our citizens, that’s not right.” He said.

Mr. Narawec said that this is his grave concern as it is happening in his district.

He made an appeal to the police commissioner and the Morobe police to hold officers involved in such accountable.

“I am appealing to the police commissioner and the Morobe PPC to look into this officers.” He said.