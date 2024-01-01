SECOND SCHOOL CARNIVAL CONFRIMS NINE PARTICIPANTS

By John Mori

Primary schools and high schools in the Salt and Nomane Rural LLGs in Simbu Province, will be having their second carnival this Friday at Yobai Primary School.

The aim of the school carnival is for scouts to identify raw young talents for team Simbu to participate in the Highlands and Momase Regional championship, along with the National Youth Games and National Championship.

Nine schools confirmed to participate are:

1. Doliba High School

2. Nomane High School

3. Yobai Primary School

4. Diani Primary School

5. Doliba Primary School

6. Kaliwai Primary School

7. Kilau Primary School

8. Mogihage Primary School

9. Wara Sua Primary School

It was noted that many more schools in the areas had shown interest to part take but could not due to blocked off road conditions from the recent natural disaster faced in the province.