HIDOMO RUGBY LEAGUE NINES KICK OFF IN ALOTAU

The town came alive with such a spectacle as the long anticipated Alotau Hidomo Rugby League 9s that kicked off yesterday in Alotau, Milne Bay Province.

Although more than 40 teams were expected to take part, a total of 20 teams launched off the competition yesterday in pools A,B,C and D.

Among some were the Haini Waves, Gaidi Hawks, Kurere Vikings and Minaru Storms to name a few.

Proud sponsors to the tournament include Alotau MP Ricky Morris, Alotau Governor Gordon Wesley, Air Niugini and Milne Bay Estate.

Competitions will continue to Friday of this week.