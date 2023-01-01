HEALTH DELIVERY CHALLENGES

The Sky Health and Medical Services medical officer Dr Lawrence Teiptoror said, “30% of the global population are not able to access essential health service.”

Dr Teiptoror revealed this during the World Health Day celebration this week in Port Moresby.

He said the challenges that affect the delivery of health services include “Covid-19 and other health emergencies, Humanitarian & climate crises, Economic constraints and War.” Apart from that, there are other factors like accessibility, geographical location, lack of resources and man power, including others.

Having these challenges the vision to achieve “Health for All” in Papua New Guinea is almost an impossible task but will require time and more emphasis.

Dr Teiptoror said now is the time for leaders to take action to meet the universal health coverage commitments.

He added that actions must be taken in the following areas;

Policy makers or leaders to take action by investing more in universal health coverage and be accountable to their people.

Support primary health care (PHC) the most cost-effective way to bring services for health and well-being closer to the people.

Train more skilled health workers and create more health jobs focusing on the remote rural areas and marginalized urban populations.

Dr Teiptoror concluded that “your health is your wealth” so individual persons should be responsible for their health to stay fit and healthy every day.