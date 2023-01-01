MINISTER LEONARD SUPPORTS WOMEN

The Member for Samarai Murua District and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Isi Henry Leonard continues to support the women folk in his district and wants them to participate equally in developments in the Local Level Government (LLG), District, and the province.

He said, women are influential being starting from their homes to the different sectors they involve or are working in. Therefore, during his two terms as MP, he supports the women in his district in the programs they are carrying out.

Upon the invitation of the Louisiade Women’s Association, Minister Leonard attended their weeklong Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Bwagaoia Station Misima Island presented a Toyota Landcruiser double cab to the Women’s Association to assist them with their work.

President of the Association Ms Elizabeth Donald thanked the Member and the Samarai Murua DDA for their continuous support towards the Women’s Association.

Apart from that Minister Leonard also presented a Toyota Landcruiser single cab to Iona Lalawai from Zola and Sons Cocoa Farmer and Growers to help load cocoa from farmers on the Island. He presented an Isuzu Six-wheel Truck to Kaubwaga TVET Institute, and eight 23 foot/40 horse power dinghies and Yamaha motors to Ivan Namedi, Eliyam Fishing Group, Morgan Romulars, Happy Guest House, Bwaniewa Yowau Transport, Esther Tigolo of Towase Family, United Church Misima South circuit, Israel Eliuda, Noel Takopa and the NJaru Ladies Transport.

Minister Leonard said the SMDDA will continue to support associations, groups and individuals who are helping to develop and improve the lives of the people in their respective communities in the district.

He urged all recipients of the vehicles, dinghies and motors to continue serving the people and make a difference with the support shown by government assistance.