HEALTH CENTERS RECEIVE AMBULANCE

Three health centers in Lagaip District in Enga Province have each received new ambulance to support their health care service operations in the district.

The centers include Kepelam Health Center, Lagaip District Hospital and Yango Health Center.

The ambulances were presented by the Lagaip District Development Authority (LDDA) with an emphasis on improving health care services for the people.

LDDA Executive Officer Londari Lasela said that the vehicles will be strictly managed by the rightful authorities without any political interference.

He clarified that the Kepelam Health Centre ambulance will be operated by the Catholic Diocese of Wabag, while Lagaip District Hospital and Yango Health Center ambulances will be operated by the Enga Provincial Health Authority (EPHA).

“No one will own these three ambulances but the Catholic Church and EPHA are the rightful owners and custodians,” he said.

Lagaip District member Aimos Akem said the ambulances will be taken care of by the respective agencies with zero tolerance for misuse.

“The vehicle will always be at their designated locations like Kepelam at Kepelam, Yango and Yango and Laiagam at Laiagam servicing their people,” Akem said.

He urged the people to take care of the services and promote peace in the communities.