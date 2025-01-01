DREAM TURNS INTO REALITY

Nathan Peter with his parents after graduation.

Picture credit : Miti Ku Gallery

By Ken Jacob, DWU Journalism Student

The dream of becoming a health worker for Nathan Peter has turned into reality after receiving a certificate in Community Health Worker (CHW).

Peter, a devoted Christian of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, was among the students who received their certificates at the 4th recent graduation ceremony of Tombil Adventist CHW Training School in Ulya, Anglimb South Waghi District, Jiwaka Province.

Becoming a health worker has been Nathan’s dream since high school, driven by his strong faith.

“Nursing is another ministry arm of Jesus, “I want to be with the sick, to treat them, and let Jesus heal them.” he said

His journey, however, was not easy. Coming from a humble background, he faced serious financial challenges. His father, Peter Kiea, a local magistrate, and his mother, Elie Kiea, a housewife, struggled to pay his school fees. At times, Nathan could not even afford bus fare to return home during long weekends. To continue his education, he wrote letters seeking financial assistance, some of which received responses, while others did not.

Despite these hardships, Nathan said his faith in Jesus has brought him this far.

For his parents, seeing their son graduate was an emotional moment. His father, Peter Kiea, reflected on the sacrifices made.

“My heart is filled with joy because the burden has been lifted,” he said. “We have struggled for years to pay school fees, and now my son has finally completed his studies. This is a big blessing for our family.”

His mother, Elie Kiea, also shared her happiness.

“I have prayed and struggled to pay my son’s school fees, and today, I am filled with tears of joy,” she said. “My firstborn son has graduated, and I know that all our sacrifices were worth it.”

Now a certified CHW, Peter is determined to uphold the ethics of his profession and serve with compassion.

“I will treat my patients with a kind heart, love, and compassion,” he said. “But I know that healing comes from Jesus.” he said.

Peter’s story reminds everyone that no matter what family background you come from or the challenges you face, there is always a way out. You just have to be determined, work hard, and most of all, never lose our faith in Jesus.