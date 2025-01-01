EPH TO OPEN THIS MONTH

The Enga Provincial Hospital is set to open by the end of this month to provide essential health care services to the people in the province and the country as a whole.

Prime Minister James Marape confirmed in parliament that he will officiate the opening of the New Enga Provincial Hospital in Wabag by the end of this month.

“I am proud to announce that on the 31st of March, 2025, I will be in Wabag to officially open this critical health facility for our people,” said Prime Minister Marape.

He said as one of the nation’s largest infrastructure projects in the health sector, the new hospital is poised to serve as a beacon of modern healthcare services, bringing state-of-the-art medical care to the region.

“This hospital will provide essential services to our people and will greatly improve the quality of healthcare, not just in Enga, but for the surrounding provinces as well.” Marape said.

Prime Minister Marape commended the tireless efforts of the Enga Provincial member, Chief Sir Peter Ipatas for the major infrastructure improvements, and the New Enga General Hospital is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the welfare of his people.

“I must recognize the hard work and dedication of Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, whose leadership has been instrumental in making this hospital a reality,” the Prime Minister added.

The state-of-the-art facility will offer a wide range of medical care services, including emergency care, maternity services, and specialized treatments.

The new hospital represents a significant milestone for the people of Enga and the Papua New Guinea (PNG) health system.