HAGEN FLIGHTS RESUMED

Air Niugini yesterday evening advised that it has resumed flights to Kagamuga airport in Western Highlands Province.

Air Niugini through a statement yesterday morning announced that flights to Kagamuga were disrupted due to unserviceable vehicles responsible for Rescue Fire Fighting Services, as it is mandatory for the airport authority to ensure these services are available and operational.

The vehicles are owned by the National Airports Corporation (NAC) and were not operational hence, flights into Kagamuga were disrupted. Both trucks have been restored and are operational and flights into Kagamuga resumed yesterday afternoon.