CPL PARTNERS WITH CTSL

By Cynthia Maku

Accessing quality healthcare and home improvement products is now more affordable for members of Comrade Trustee Services Limited, or CTSL.

CPL Group has announced a discount partnership program with CTSL, through brands City Pharmacy and Hardware Haus, which will enable greater benefits for more than 3,000 contributors and 1,700 pensioners of Papua New Guinea’s Defence Force Retirement Benefit Fund.

The agreement was signed recently in Port Moresby by CPL Group Chief Executive Officer, Navin Raju, and CTSL Interim Board Chairwoman, Michelle Hau’ofa, among executives and staff from both organizations.

“CPL has a longstanding relationship with CTSL, and also as a shareholder in our company. We strongly believe that our products and services can provide significant value to CTSL members,” said Mr Raju.

Ms Hau’ofa said, “from a Board perspective, we are pleased with this partnership with CPL, as it is a real and tangible benefit that will have an immediate, positive impact on the finances of our service men and women across the country in these difficult economic times.”

Now in effect, by showing their membership cards upon checkout, CTSL members can access a 15% discount on all City Pharmacy baby, health & beauty and variety products, with the exclusion of baby formulas, digital products and concessions such as Top-Ups and Easy-pay.

At Hardware Haus, members can access a 10% discount on all purchases, with the exclusion of cements, roofing products and items sold on special.