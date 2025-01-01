GRAND CEREMONY OF THE PNG NRL TEAM SIGNING

By Parker Tambua

Following the landmark deal for Papua New Guinea to join the National Rugby League (NRL) competition in 2028, which was confirmed by the NRL and the Australian Government in December last year, the official signing will be held in Port Moresby tomorrow.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Moresby South MP, Justin Tkatchenko confirmed recently that the ceremony will be held at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium at 6pm. Representatives from the NRL, PNG Rugby Football League as well as the reps from Papua New Guinea and Australian Government are expected to attend.

”This will be the official signing, the grand ceremony of Papua New Guinea entering the NRL,” Tkatchenko said.

“All the documents have all been done now, this will certify and ratify the agreement between the NRL and Papua New Guinea.

“Thanks to the Australian Government for their 10 years of sponsorship going forward as well and also PNG Rugby Football League and PNG NRL BID team.

“This is an historical event, the official announcement was made in Australia between the Prime Ministers of the two countries but this is the actual pen to paper saying, ‘we are in, let’s make it happen’.

“All you NRL fans, this is going to be a ripper, having our own NRL team for 2028 after all these years.”

The deal is expected to cost Australian Government over K1.5 billion over 10 years. Prime Minister James Marape also said recently that the new team would be a national unifier for the people of Papua New Guinea.