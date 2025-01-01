NO PLACE FOR BARBARIANS IN SOCIETY

Minister for Youth, Religion, and Community Development, Jason Peter, has strongly condemned the recent rape and murder of a woman in Watermark Estate in Baruni, National Capital District.

He said the barbaric act has shaken our nation. Such crimes are not just acts of violence; they are an affront to our laws, values, and the fundamental right of every citizen to live in safety and dignity.

“I strongly condemn this heinous crime. There is no place for such barbarians in our society. The government will do everything in its power to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.” Minister Peter said.

Alluding to the government’s commitment to address gender-based violence through laws and stronger policies, as well as increasing collaboration with civil society and development partners. However, ending violence is a shared responsibility to ensure safety for all women and girls.

“We cannot allow violent criminals to act with impunity. I urge the police to take decisive action to swiftly identify, arrest, and prosecute those responsible.”

I also call on the justice system to enforce the full weight of the law – there must be no leniency for such acts of brutality.” Minister said.

He urged the community leaders to support law enforcement by providing relevant information that will lead to the arrest of those involved.

Minister Peter also extended condolences to the family of the victim.