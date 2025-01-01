Awareness Education Life News News Bulletin Papua New Guinea Politics Programs Southern

MKA ELECTIONS TO COMMENCE IN APRIL

by Lorraine Jimal0448

Member for Moresby North West Lohia Boe Samuel has welcomed the announcement made by the Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs, Soroi Eoe, regarding the Motu Koita Assembly Elections scheduled for this April.

MP Samuel said this was a significant moment for the 32 candidates who signed the petition to the government, representing their people of Motu Koita, the traditional landowners of nation’s capital. After two years of waiting, their voices and concerns have finally been heard.

“Now now, we now look forward to a fair and trouble-free election process that will allow 50,000 to 60,000 people to have proper representation.” MP said.

The office of the MP also acknowledged the public notice by the Minister, which marks a critical step in restoring the democratic rights of the Motu Koita people.

“This is a positive step forward. The election delay had caused uncertainty and frustration, but the Minister’s commitment and the Governor’s reception of the petition show that due process is now being respected. The focus must now be on ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election process,” said MP Samuel.

He said the Ward 1 people, including the traditional Motu Koita villages of Hanuabada, Elevala, Baruni, Tatana, and the greater Motu Koita communities on the east side, including Taurama, Pari, Mahuru, Kirakira, Korobosea, and Vabukori, expressed gratitude to NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, for receiving their petition.

