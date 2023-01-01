INTEGRATED FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (IFMS) INSTALLED IN THE NORTH FLY DISTRICT

By Mortimer Yangharry



North Fly Open MP and Vice Minister for Mining and Border Issues Hon. James Donald announced that the North Fly District Development Authority (NFDDA) has formally migrated from the former Provincial Government Accounting System (PGAS) to Integrated Financial System (IFMS) as of last week.



The People’s Reform Party (PRP) founder and parliamentary leader mentioned that the first IFMS cheque was printed last week witnessed by the NFDDA Chief Executive Officer Mr.Greg Issau and the NFDDA administration staff along with the provincial administration and a technical team from the Finance Department.



The second term MP announced that the Western Provincial Treasury also migrated formally to IFMS as of last week while the Middle Fly, Delta Fly and South Fly districts are yet to set up.



The one time Kiunga Rural LLG President sincerely acknowledged the Finance Department team from Port Moresby for the workshop held in the province over the last few weeks, which will help his administration staff to cope up with the new IFMS input accordingly.



“Embracing change and adaption is what every organization must do or you be left behind,” Vice Minister Donald said.



North Fly is the first district in Western Province to implement the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) that will now enable cheques to be printed in Kiunga enabling smooth financial transactions and the payment of goods and services more reliably and effectively.