Goilala MP calls on government to increase ward funding

Member for Goilala, William Samb, is urging the Government of the day to look at increasing ward funding and councilors’ monthly allowances.

In the interest of development, he has allocated K25, 000 to the 36 wards in the district that will be used for Law and Order and Agriculture projects.

Ward Councils usually get funding of K10, 000 every year from the Government through constitutional grants. Goilala MP William Samb says the funding is not adequate to cater for any project initiative brought about by councilors.

Goilala District is one of the most inaccessible districts in the country despite being 123 km from Port Moresby.

The district is inaccessible by road and only by air, most of the wards have serious Law and Order issues. For Guri and Tapini LLG that have 23 yards in total, their projects will be solely focused on Law and order.

As for Woitapa LLG, the funding will go towards agricultural projects.

In total K900, 000 from DISP funding will go to direct ward funding. Meanwhile, the member also brought up the issue of councilors being underpaid; even though they are an essential part of the Government system.

