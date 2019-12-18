Goilala Karukas Apologises

The Goilala Karukas have apologized openly on behalf of their supporters to the immediate family of the Koiari supporter who was killed on Sunday.

Sunday’s game and the violence that broke left the organizers no choice but to call the game off on a draw with the prize money split between the winners.

But the Goilala Karukas took it upon themselves in true Central way to settle it.

From their K13,000 prize money, K1, 000 was given to the judiciary and K10, 000 was given to the Haus Krai or Wake of the deceased as “bel kol moni”.

The Goilala team was very consistent this year in the CPPL season.

Also topping the competition.

The team humbly asked for forgiveness from the Koiaris after the incident involving the supporters lead to the death of another. The immediate cousin and guardian of the deceased identified as Patrick Tolove accepted the apology.

He also appealed to the competition organizers to help meet funeral costs. The body of the deceased is in now in the morgue and its understood a wake is held at one suburb in Port Moresby

By Bradley Valenaki, EMTV Sports