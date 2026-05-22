AUSTRALIAN AND PNG CHURCHES JOIN FORCES TO BOOST HEALTH AND EDUCATION

Frontline Church-led community programs in Port Moresby, supported by the Australian Government, received a visit yesterday from a delegation of senior Australian faith-based NGO leaders and Papua New Guinean Church leaders.

The visit brought together Reverend Dr. John Dean, Executive Director of the Anglican Board of Mission, and Melissa Lipsett the Executive Director of Baptist Aid Australia with leaders from PNG’s mainline Churches to see first-hand how Churches are working to improve lives in PNG communities.

The delegation visited the Anglican Church of Papua New Guinea Literacy School in Port Moresby, where church-led adult literacy programs are teaching people to read, write, and gain essential life skills.

The school is supported through the Church Partnership Program, which works with PNG churches and Australian faith-based organizations to strengthen service delivery in education, health and social inclusion.

The group also visited St Therese Urban Clinic in Hohola, run by Catholic Church Health Services which provides essential medical care to people living with HIV. It is supported by the PNG–Australia Transition to Health (PATH) program, reflecting Australia’s continued partnership with PNG churches in delivering trusted, community-based health services.

The Executive Director of Baptist Aid Australia, Melissa Lipsett said the visits demonstrated the practical impact of cooperation between PNG’s churches and their Australian faith partners.

“In Port Moresby today, I have seen what faith in action looks like,”

“Together, Australians and Papua New Guineans are translating their shared values into practical support for those that need it most.” Said Lipsett.

The Right Reverend Nathan Ingen, Acting Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Papua New Guinea, highlighted the visit as a proof of the support Australia is giving churches to meet the real needs in their communities.

“Australia’s partnership has helped us strengthen this work on the ground, so we can respond to what our communities actually need. It is practical support that makes a real difference in people’s lives.” Said the Right Reverend Nathan Ingen.

He said, through the support of the Church Partnership Program, the Church is able to run literacy classes that help people learn to read, write, and better support their families.