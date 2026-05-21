PNG POWER ANNOUNCES SCHEDULED EASIPAY SYSTEM UPGRADE TO IMPROVE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

PNG Power Ltd released a notice, stating that the Easipay system will undergo a major scheduled maintenance upgrade to significantly improve system performance, reliability, and long-term service stability.

This upgrade is part of PNG Power’s ongoing commitment to modernizing the Easipay platform so customers can enjoy faster transactions, stronger system resilience, and a more dependable service experience across the country.

“The Easipay platform has grown significantly in usage, and this upgrade is critical to ensuring it remains stable, secure, and responsive. Our technical teams will be working around the clock during the maintenance window to implement enhancements that will improve performance and reduce future disruptions. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we carry out this essential work,” said PNG Power Chief Commercial Officer Lasith Bandara.

The Scheduled Maintenance Period will be approximately 24 hours, starting on Saturday 30th May at 11pm and ends on Sunday 31st May at 11pm.

During this time, all Easipay services will be temporarily unavailable, and customers will not be able to purchase electricity tokens.

Customers are encouraged to purchase sufficient Easipay credit before the maintenance period to avoid any interruption to electricity supply.