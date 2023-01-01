ESP PREPARES TO OPEN HOSPITAL

By Thelma Allingham

Final preparations are underway for the official opening of the newly constructed East Sepik Provincial Specialist Hospital next week.



Invited guests are expected to arrive today and tomorrow for the program scheduled on Monday the 27th of this month.



East Sepik Provincial Health Authority’s Chief Executive Officer CEO Mathew Kaluvia said after several changes on the official opening date, the board has finally settled for the 27th of March therefore the administration and the grounds staff are working around the clock to put things together for the official program.



CEO Kaluvia said Prime Minister James Marape and Minister for Health Dr Tom Lino are scheduled to travel into the province on Sunday evening to officiate the Program.



The launching and Declaration of the ESPHA Cooperate and Strategic Plans which also include the Health Service Plans Volume 1 & 2 and the Second Phase Development Plan will also be done during the official opening on Monday said CEO Kaluvia.



CEO Kaluvia said the people of East Sepik are welcome to witness this milestone achievement by ESPHA in partnership with East Sepik Provincial Government and their donor partners.

