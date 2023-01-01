BLACK FLIGHT ON METH

By Lindy Suharupa

The alarming trend of illicit drugs passing through PNG is a grave concern. According to the Royal PNG Constabulary, PNG has lately become a transit point for transnational and serious organized crime syndicates.

Assistant Police Commissioner, Donald Yamasombi said police were alerted after the black flight departed Bulolo in the Morobe Province.

“On Tuesday, 21st March, 2023, at about 8:15AM, after the black flight left Bulolo with fifty-two kilograms of methamphetamine, police investigators were alerted and immediately placed surveillance on several properties in the area and on certain persons of interest.”

A forty-two year old male of Chinese origin was arrested that same afternoon at the Nadzab airport when he was about to board a flight to Port Moresby.

ACP Yamasombi stated that while investigation is on foot, a search warrant was executed on certain premises yesterday and that investigation will definitely expand into other areas as well.

“At this point in time we are unable to go in-depth as to what the next steps police will take as the investigations are still on foot so we will allow our investigators to take it on from there.”

ACP Yamasombi who is also the Director General of the National Narcotics Bureau said that space (Narcotics Bureau) specifically allows his team to do awareness on drugs and programs on rehabilitation for users in the country however, from now on his team will look at strict enforcement on drugs.

Police Commissioner David Manning clarified that this recent black flight that landed in rural Queensland from PNG where five suspects were arrested by Australian Federal Police was a joint operation since November 2022 from an ongoing combined operation called Operation Gepard, by both jurisdictions from the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary and the Australian Federal Police.

Meanwhile, Member for Bulolo, Sam Basil Jr released a statement calling on the Minister for Internal Security Peter Tsiamalili Jr to adequately fund police personnel in his electorate.

“This latest drug-running activity is a worrying sign of transnational criminals using districts like Bulolo for their illegal activities.”

“Looking at the AFP report, it is obvious this was a well planned and executed mission by this drug cartel who had contacts, associates, and resources in Bulolo to carry out the operation.”

“This means individuals from Bulolo or Lae prior to this were actively plotting to use the airfield to supply the aircraft with the drugs and most likely had local knowledge about the airfield.”

Basil Jr pointed out that police in his electorate are not fully equipped with resources or even expertise to effectively monitor such syndicates hence, Bulolo was used as a pickup point for this drug syndicates.

The local Member for Bulolo called on the police hierarchy to enhance policing efforts in his electorate as individuals associated with this syndicate has connections in Bulolo.

Basil Jr said Bulolo is not a haven for drug trafficking and gave his assurance to his people that the district administration will be working closely with police to assist in investigations surrounding this matter.